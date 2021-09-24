2 'View' hosts pulled from set on live TV following COVID test results, delaying VP Harris interview

NEW YORK -- Two hosts of ABC's "The View" were pulled from set during the show's live broadcast Friday after learning that they tested positive for COVID-19.The panelists were moments away from introducing Vice President Kamala Harris to the show for an in-person interview in their New York City studio.Harris's interview took place remotely from another room inside the building about 10 minutes before the show wrapped.Sonny Hostin and Ana Navarro were pulled from the anchor desk a few minutes into the show, and the remaining anchors subsequently explained that Hostin and Navarro had tested positive.Harris did not interact with Hostin or Navarro before the show, according to a White House official.Both hosts are fully vaccinated, according to the show."There seems to be something happening here that I'm not 100% aware of. Can someone please apprise me of the situation?" host Joy Behar said when the show returned from commercial break."I need the two of you to step off for a second," a person speaking off-camera told Hostin and Navarro.Behar then resumed introducing the vice president, but was told to stop."Let's do a tap dance," she joked before tossing to a commercial break.Once back on air, the remaining hosts, Behar and Sara Haines, explained the situation and speculated that Hostin and Navarro had breakthrough COVID-19 cases."There's never a dull moment in television ... but this is a new one," Behar said.Behar and Haines took questions from the audience until Harris' remote set-up was ready.