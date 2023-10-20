Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos, Tamron Hall and other shows prep for special Halloween episodes

'The View,' 'Good Morning America,' 'Tamron Hall,' 'Live with Kelly and Mark' and 'Shark Tank' all have something in store for Halloween on ABC.

LOS ANGELES -- From "The View," "Good Morning America," "Tamron Hall," "Live with Kelly and Mark" and "Shark Tank," these ABC shows are ready to go all out to celebrate Halloween this month.

The hosts are no stranger to elaborate costumes! Last year, Tamron Hall went as Ariel from "The Little Mermaid."

We asked Mark Consuelos about what "Live with Kelly and Mark" had in store for the season. "I know it's going to be big. I know that the producers and staff have been working on this for months. I'm sure there's going to be some Barbie in there somewhere. I'm sure! There has to be, right?" he grinned.

Then, in late October, "Shark Tank" is celebrating its first Shark-o-ween, the first-ever Halloween-themed episode of "Shark Tank" with Jason Blum, the CEO of Blumhouse Productions and expert in all things scary.

Tune in to ABC Network this month to join the Halloween festivities.

