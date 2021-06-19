Susan Sarandon, Geena Davis Reunite for 'Thelma & Louise' 30th Anniversary

LOS ANGELES -- The film "Thelma & Louise" is celebrating its 30th anniversary. And to mark the occasion: a special drive-in screening of the film, complete with the stars."Thelma & Louise" is a classic road film where two best friends become accidental outlaws on their journey. Stars Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon became friends as soon as they met."We bonded in an ocean of testosterone," said Sarandon."She'd say, 'See how fun it is to work with women!" said Davis.Both women were nominated for Best Actress Oscars. And Callie Khouri won for her screenplay."I'd never written anything before and I wasn't, like, thinking, oh, this movie will get made and I'll win an Oscar and go on to have a long career. I didn't have any of those thoughts in my head," said Khouri. "So to see it unfold the way it did was just jaw-dropping to me.""Yeah, I'm grateful I'm still standing, actually. But, yeah, I'm happy that it means so much to so many people," said Sarandon.Davis remembers something unusual that happened during filming."There wasn't any dancing in the country western bar in the script. They hired extras that actually frequent that bar and they started line dancing just to amuse themselves and we said, 'Let's learn that' and we were up there learning it and Ridley was like, get a camera!"Plenty of cameras captured the actresses sitting in the car they drove in the film... re-creating a couple of memorable movie moments. This Cinespia Drive-In event at The Greek is also a benefit for both the L.A. Regional Food Bank and Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media.If this makes you want to see "Thelma & Louise" again--or for the first time--it's available on several streaming platforms.