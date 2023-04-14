Firefighters on Friday morning continued to battle a brush fire in Riverside County that forced some people out of their homes.

Brush fire in Riverside County spreads to 30 acres, evacuation orders in place

THERMAL, Calif. (KABC) -- Firefighters on Friday morning continued to battle a brush fire in Riverside County that forced some people out of their homes.

The fire in Thermal, about 10 minutes away from the Coachella Music Festival, broke out around 9:40 p.m. Thursday near Avenue 62 and Jackson Street, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

It was initially reported as a 5-acre vegetation fire burning at a rapid rate of spread, and it spread to 30 acres by Friday morning.

Winds in the area were strong overnight, but they're expected to weaken throughout the day.

Officials say about nine residential structures are being threatened and under evacuation orders. An evacuation center was established at the Desert Mirage High School gym on Avenue 66.

A firefighter was hospitalized with minor injuries sustained fighting the flames, and one civilian suffered unknown injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.