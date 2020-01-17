Thief stealing power breakers off Jurupa Valley homes

JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- A thief in Jurupa Valley has stolen the electrical panels off of at least four homes in the Granite Ridge community.Surveillance video posted on social media shows the man, dressed in a neon-colored utility vest, stealing breakers off one panel Wednesday morning."I would have never thought that's something people do," said resident Katie Timmerman, a board member of the homeowners association."But apparently they do."One resident, who spoke with Eyewitness News without wanting to identify herself, said her electric panel was stolen around the same time. She's currently without power and is awaiting a response from her insurance agent.She was quoted over $2,500 for repairs. Other residents on Iron Mountain Circle say they've been quoted more than $1,300 for repairs."I can't believe this. I can't work today and tomorrow," said the unidentified resident. "I have to rent a hotel to take a shower, so it's really frustrating."Homes are still under construction in the area. So residents surmise that perhaps people just thought the man was doing legitimate work in the community, because of what he was wearing.Timmerman said the superintendent of another home builder in the area said other communities have been targeted as well. She was told that builder is out over $70,000 in breakers stolen over the past month."We feel violated that someone can come into the community and cut the electricity to someone's house like that while they're home, and in broad daylight."Residents say reports have been filed with the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. Timmerman hopes someone recognizes the man in the surveillance video and calls detectives."He's got to be somebody's brother, son or boyfriend. Someone's got to know who he is. He looks like a young guy, maybe he works in the trade or maybe other electricians might recognize him."