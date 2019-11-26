Thieves take bags full of goods from Ulta store in Oxnard - video

By ABC7.com staff
OXNARD, Calif. (KABC) -- A wild scene was caught on camera at an Ulta Beauty store in Oxnard.

A group of thieves can be seen grabbing handfuls of merchandise as an alarm blares throughout the store.

In the video, there's no indication of anyone trying to stop them as they calmly scoop up the goods and stuff them into bags.

The incident happened at The Collection at RiverPark shopping complex Monday evening.

It's not clear how much merchandise the group got away with, but detectives are investigating.

The theft happened just days after a similar incident at an Ulta store in Thousand Oaks.

On Nov. 15, three suspects, ages 20, 19 and 16, were arrested for filling bags full of about $2,500 in merchandise and then running out of the store.

Authorities chased and caught up with them a short time later and placed the three into custody. There's no indication that the two Ulta thefts in Ventura County were related.
