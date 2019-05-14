Thieves take toys from Pomona gym that works with special-needs kids

POMONA, Calif. (KABC) -- Cold-hearted thieves hit a Pomona gym that works with special-needs children, and cameras captured them swiping thousands of dollars worth of merchandise, including kids toys.Katie Haines is the owner of We Rock the Spectrum, a play gym for kids of all ages and all needs."It was incredibly devastating because it was Mother's Day and I am a mom," she said.Haines said her gym caters to all children, including those with special needs. She said it's more than a gym, it's a home.Haines said the suspects stole about $3,000 worth of merchandise, including costumes and toys, and a computer and printer from the front counter.They only opened in September, but their clients come from all over the area to play in the sensory-safe zone.Kayla Hall, 14, is the karaoke manager and is angry because her sanctuary was damaged.Kayla and the rest of her friends are now hoping someone will recognize the thieves in the video."I don't know how someone could do this to a family business," Haines said. "We are a small business and with our small business, we cater to a lot of families."