Victims in Thousand Oaks crash identified as CSUN athlete, brother of singer Frank Ocean, friends say

The single-vehicle collision happened early Sunday morning near Westlake Boulevard and Skelton Canyon Circle. The force of the crash caused the car to rip in half and burst into flames.
One of the men has been identified by California State University, Northridge as Ezekial Bishop. In a statement, the university said Bishop was a track and field student athlete.
"We are deeply saddened to hear of Ezekial's passing," Director of Athletics Mike Izzi said in a statement. "Any loss of life is tragic and to lose someone so young is absolutely heartbreaking. Our thoughts and prayers are with Ezekial's family at this extremely difficult time."
Friends at the scene identified the other victim as the brother of Grammy-winning Frank Ocean. The Ventura County Medical Examiner has not yet confirmed the identity of either victim.
Those who knew the victims say they're trying to come to grips with what happened.
"I actually grew up with both. I got to see them go from boys to men and they were the type of people that would just light up the room, you know, that everybody just wanted to have around," said one friend at the scene of the crash.