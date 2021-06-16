As heat wave grips SoCal, man detained on suspicion of starting Thousand Oaks fire

By
EMBED <>More Videos

As heat wave raises concerns, man detained in Thousand Oaks fire

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (KABC) -- A man has been detained in connection with a small brush fire that broke out overnight in Thousand Oaks off the 101 Freeway.

The fire broke out around 3 a.m. Wednesday at Rancho Road and only burned about one acre before it was extinguished, according to the Ventura County Fire Department.

The man who was detained was not identified but was being questioned about the fire. Additional details about the circumstances surrounding the fire were not immediately available.

This comes as a heat wave continues to grip Southern California.

Some SoCal communities see record temperatures amid heat wave
EMBED More News Videos

At the start of a triple-digit heat wave expected to linger over Southern California all week, several temperature records were broken on Tuesday.



The California Independent System Operator says it should have enough electricity to meet demand and avert outages. But disruptions such as wildfires that burn transmission lines or other unexpected problems could lead to the first "Flex Alert" of the year.

Officials say that if an alert is called, people would be asked to voluntarily cut electricity use from 4 to 9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
thousand oaksventura countyfireheat wave
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
2 men found dead in Hollywood, another transported to hospital
ABC reporter confronts Putin over crackdown on opponents: VIDEO
50K Six Flags tickets announced as new vaccine incentive
LAPD launches diversion program for minor offenses
Man yells racial slur, knocks woman to ground in suspected hate crime
CA single father gets new appraisal for $150K more in value
33 migrants found packed inside moving truck in west Texas
Show More
LA City Councilman Mike Bonin facing recall effort
Trump to tour border wall with Texas governor on June 30
President Biden meets 1-on-1 with Russian President Putin
Dodgers win in front of sellout crowd of 52K+
Fireworks returning to Disneyland this summer
More TOP STORIES News