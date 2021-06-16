Some SoCal communities see record temperatures as heat wave to continue all week

High temperatures for the date were recorded in Palm Springs (119 degrees) and Palmdale (107), breaking records that were set in the 1960s, according to the National Weather Service.
Idyllwild saw a record-tying temperature of 98 degrees, last seen in that Riverside County community in 1961.
The latest Southern California forecast is here.
The heat wave is expected to continue all week, potentially getting even hotter on Wednesday.
"More records are at risk tomorrow," the National Weather Service warned.
So, did we have record heat today? Yep, a new record high was set at Palmdale Airport today. The temperature reached 107, breaking the record of 105 set in 1966. More records are at risk tomorrow... #CAwx #SoCal #LAheat #heatwave pic.twitter.com/FQfaOwoWbA— NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) June 15, 2021
Southern Californians are advised to take precautions during the heat wave. Stay indoors and seek cooling centers if you don't have air conditioning at home. Keep hydrated. Keep an eye on pets and children and don't leave them in vehicles unattended for any amount of time.
A red flag warning is also in place as the hot weather and dry conditions can produce a rapid spread of fire.