Some SoCal communities see record temperatures as heat wave to continue all week

Some SoCal cities see record temps during heat wave

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- At the start of a triple-digit heat wave expected to linger over Southern California all week, several temperature records were broken on Tuesday.

High temperatures for the date were recorded in Palm Springs (119 degrees) and Palmdale (107), breaking records that were set in the 1960s, according to the National Weather Service.

Idyllwild saw a record-tying temperature of 98 degrees, last seen in that Riverside County community in 1961.

An excessive heat warning will take effect in part of Southern California starting Tuesday morning.



The heat wave is expected to continue all week, potentially getting even hotter on Wednesday.

"More records are at risk tomorrow," the National Weather Service warned.



Southern Californians are advised to take precautions during the heat wave. Stay indoors and seek cooling centers if you don't have air conditioning at home. Keep hydrated. Keep an eye on pets and children and don't leave them in vehicles unattended for any amount of time.

Tips for staying safe during a heat wave as the temperature rises
More than 600 people die each year from heat-related complications in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Follow these tips from AccuWeather to make sure you stay safe during a heat wave as the temperature rises.



A red flag warning is also in place as the hot weather and dry conditions can produce a rapid spread of fire.

