Arrest made in death of Jewish man who died after confrontation with protesters in Thousand Oaks

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (KABC) -- A 50-year-old man has been arrested in the death of a Jewish man who authorities said died after a confrontation with pro-Palestinian demonstrators at a rally in Thousand Oaks.

Loay Abdelfattah Alnaji of Moorpark was arrested Thursday morning on a charge of involuntary manslaughter, the Ventura County Sheriff's Office announced.

He'll be booked into the Ventura County Pre-Trial Detention Facility on $1 million bail.

According to authorities, 69-year-old Paul Kessler died as a result of injuries he sustained at the Nov. 5 event.

There were two competing rallies that day near Westlake and Thousand Oaks boulevards in favor of the Israeli and Palestinian sides of the current conflict, according to the Sheriff's Office.

It is believed Kessler was involved in an altercation with pro-Palestinian demonstrators when he was injured.

"Though an arrest has been made, we continue to encourage community members who may have information about this criminal investigation and have yet to come forward to please contact Detective Stump at (805) 384-4745," read a statement released by the sheriff's office.

Investigators are also urging people who may have been in the area driving a vehicle equipped with video recording equipment, like Teslas, to come forward.

