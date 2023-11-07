Funeral services are scheduled to be held for a Jewish man who died after a confrontation with pro-Palestinian demonstrators at a rally in Thousand Oaks.

Funeral to be held for Jewish man who died after confrontation with protesters in Thousand Oaks

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (KABC) -- Funeral services are scheduled to be held Tuesday for a 69-year-old Jewish man who authorities said died after a confrontation with pro-Palestinian demonstrators at a rally in Thousand Oaks.

Paul Kessler died as a result of injuries he sustained at the event Sunday, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

At a news conference Tuesday morning, authorities are expected to provide more information about the investigation into Kessler's death.

There were two competing rallies near Westlake and Thousand Oaks boulevards in favor of the Israeli and Palestinian sides of the current conflict, according to the Sheriff's Office.

It is believed Kessler was involved in an altercation with pro-Palestinian demonstrators when he was injured. He then fell and hit his head on the ground, authorities said.

The nature of the altercation remains under investigation but some reports indicate that before he fell, Kessler was struck in the head with a megaphone by an individual with the pro-Palestinian event.

He was pronounced deceased on Monday. The Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office determined that Kessler's death was a homicide caused by blunt force head injury.

"The Ventura County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident and has not ruled out the possibility of a hate crime," the Sheriff's Office said.

Video from the scene showed paramedics attending to Kessler on the ground. A witness who did not want to be identified said a heated confrontation occurred before Kessler was fatally injured.

"They were both on an even ground, and they were yelling at each other, and then the man brought his megaphone up and hit Paul, and Paul went down," the witness said.

Witnesses said members of the pro-Palestinian group came over and begin antagonizing the other group when it suddenly turned violent.

The man whom witnesses identified as the suspect is seen in video of the aftermath giving deputies his version of what happened.

"We are devastated to learn of the tragic death of an elderly Jewish man who was struck in the head by a megaphone wielded by a pro-Palestinian protestor in Westlake Village," The Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles released a statement. "Our hearts are with the family of the victim. While we wait for more information from our law enforcement partners, we remind you that this is the fourth major antisemitic crime committed in Los Angeles this year alone. Violence against our people has no place in civilized society."