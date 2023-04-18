WATCH LIVE

Car crashes, lands upside down in front of Westlake HS in Thousand Oaks; at least 3 injured

At least four ambulances were called to the scene after reports of "multiple victims" injured began coming in.

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 11:30PM
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (KABC) -- Several pedestrians were injured Tuesday afternoon after a vehicle crashed and flipped over in front of Westlake High School in Thousand Oaks.

AIR7HD was over the scene on Lakeview Canyon Road showing a white car upside down.

Fire department officials told Eyewitness News at least three people were injured, two of whom have already been treated and released.

At least four ambulances were called to the scene after reports of "multiple victims" injured began coming in.

It's unclear what caused the crash and the condition of driver of the white vehicle remains unknown.

It's also unknown if any of the victims were Westlake High School students.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

