Wilderness Lakes RV resort unveils new solar-powered storage facility

MENIFEE, Calif. (KABC) -- A popular RV campground in Menifee is using the power of the sun to provide energy - and shade - to the park.

Thousand Trails Wilderness Lakes celebrated the completion of an RV storage project that is topped with nearly 3,500 solar panels, enough to facilitate about 50% of the total energy used across the campground.

"This was a no brainer. We needed a storage option and the solar option was the perfect combination," said marketing director Annie Colletti.

The panels will provide roughly 120 storage spots for customers looking to park their RV safely while it's not in use.

"Whether you're an RVer or you happen to prefer glamping or may not have an RV, we have an opportunity for you to stay with us," said Colletti. "We have fishing on site, a full jam-packed activities schedule so you can enjoy the outdoors on your own terms."

Staff said the energy will be used across the campground for years to come.

"Now with the addition of this new solar system, we're able to use sustainable energy to offset some of that and to offset our carbon footprint," said Colletti. "We're constantly looking for sustainable options, better ways to communicate, and be part of the nature we're all in every day."

RV storage costs range from $250 to $295 per month.