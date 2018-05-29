Threat to Arlington High School unfounded, Riverside police say

EMBED </>More Videos

Parents of students at Arlington High School in Riverside were on edge after a social media post about a threat to the school on Tuesday. (KTRK)

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) --
Parents of students at Arlington High School in Riverside were on edge after a social media post about a threat to the school on Tuesday.

The Riverside Police Department said they received numerous calls from concerned parents Monday night about a social media post spreading online regarding rumored threats to the campus.

Police said preliminary findings determined the post was previously investigated and concluded to be unfounded.

"...Tonight's social media post has been shared as if it was new information. We have been working closely with the Riverside Unified School District and Arlington High School officials conducting our joint safety protocols," Riverside police said in a statement.

Police requested that anyone who sees the social media post not share or spread it further.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
threatschool threatsocial mediaRiversideRiverside County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News