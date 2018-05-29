Threat to Arlington High School unfounded, Riverside police say

Parents of students at Arlington High School in Riverside were on edge after a social media post about a threat to the school on Tuesday.The Riverside Police Department said they received numerous calls from concerned parents Monday night about a social media post spreading online regarding rumored threats to the campus.Police said preliminary findings determined the post was previously investigated and concluded to be unfounded."...Tonight's social media post has been shared as if it was new information. We have been working closely with the Riverside Unified School District and Arlington High School officials conducting our joint safety protocols," Riverside police said in a statement.Police requested that anyone who sees the social media post not share or spread it further.