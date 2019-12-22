Three passenger buses engulfed in flames at LAX, prompting traffic delays

At least three unoccupied passenger buses caught fire Saturday night at Los Angeles International Airport, fire officials said. (ANGNews)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- At least three unoccupied passenger buses caught fire Saturday night at Los Angeles International Airport, fire officials said.

Shortly after 9 p.m., LAX Airport said on its Twitter account that "there is a significant fire emergency at the LAX-it lot. Emergency responders are on scene. More to come. No immediate reports of injuries."

Heavy smoke was seen spewing from the buses.

There were no reports of of injuries, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department, but the cleanup prompted the closing of the lots and was causing delays for airport traffic.

The airport said that emergency crews were at the lot where people can get taxis and use ride-share services. They "are trying to restore service there as soon as possible," the airport said.

The scene was cleared around 9:45 p.m., according to the airport's Twitter account, with Lyft, Uber and taxi services expected to resume operations.

The cause remains under investigation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleslos angeles countybusfirelos angeles international airport
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SoCal church to pay off $5.3M in medical debt for thousands living in poverty
Man dead in fatal East Hollywood shooting
Sanders holds rally in Venice, joined by Ocasio-Cortez
Rams-49ers: LA falls to SF 34-31, eliminated from playoffs
Surfer bitten by shark off Ventura County coast
Rancho Cucamonga puts on magical Christmas light display
Vigil remembers homeless that died while living on streets of LA
Show More
SoCal police dogs take bite out of crime in pair of takedowns
SoCal malls extend hours for Super Saturday
Men more likely to cause fatal crashes than women, CHP data shows
Driver hit girl because she believed she was Mexican: Police
Family sues Riverside frat over son's death
More TOP STORIES News