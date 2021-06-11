'Thrive with Pride Celebration' on ABC7 highlights the LGBTQ+ community in SoCal

Watch ABC7's Ellen Leyva and Brandi Hitt, along with special guest host Raven-Symoné and Pride reporters Karl Schmid and Eric Resendiz, as we present our LA Pride "Thrive with Pride Celebration."We shine a spotlight on local LGBTQ+ people making a difference, and you'll hear personal stories from the LGBTQ+ community, with special appearances from "Grey's Anatomy" star Jake Borelli, "Pose" cast members Billy Porter and Mj Rodriguez, "Everything's Going to be Okay" actor Adam Faison, the cast of Hulu's "Love, Victor" and "RuPaul's Drag Race" season 13 winner, Symone!