'Thrive with Pride Celebration' on ABC7 highlights the LGBTQ+ community in SoCal

We're celebrating LA Pride with musical performances, celebrity appearances, and in-depth interviews
Thrive with Pride Celebration

Watch ABC7's Ellen Leyva and Brandi Hitt, along with special guest host Raven-Symoné and Pride reporters Karl Schmid and Eric Resendiz, as we present our LA Pride "Thrive with Pride Celebration."

We shine a spotlight on local LGBTQ+ people making a difference, and you'll hear personal stories from the LGBTQ+ community, with special appearances from "Grey's Anatomy" star Jake Borelli, "Pose" cast members Billy Porter and Mj Rodriguez, "Everything's Going to be Okay" actor Adam Faison, the cast of Hulu's "Love, Victor" and "RuPaul's Drag Race" season 13 winner, Symone!

Watch the episode of "Thrive with Pride Celebration" in the video player above or wherever you stream ABC7 Los Angeles: Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV and Roku

CHECK OUT | ABC7 broadcasts the 2019 L.A. Pride Parade, bringing the annual event to television for the first time ever.

