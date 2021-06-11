'Thrive with Pride Celebration' on ABC7 highlights the LGBTQ+ community in SoCal

We shine a spotlight on local LGBTQ+ people making a difference, and you'll hear personal stories from the LGBTQ+ community, with special appearances from "Grey's Anatomy" star Jake Borelli, "Pose" cast members Billy Porter and Mj Rodriguez, "Everything's Going to be Okay" actor Adam Faison, the cast of Hulu's "Love, Victor" and "RuPaul's Drag Race" season 13 winner, Symone!
Watch the episode of "Thrive with Pride Celebration" in the video player above or wherever you stream ABC7 Los Angeles: Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV and Roku
