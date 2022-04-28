Long Beach airport to open new ticketing lobby, checked baggage system

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- If you arrive at the Long Beach airport, you may notice a new ticketing lobby.The new lobby along with a checked baggage inspection system is a part of a major $110 million phase two terminal area improvement program.The new checked baggage inspection system is state of the art and allows TSA to screen your bags. It's connected to the new ticketing lobby.Phase one of the terminal area improvement program consisted of adding eateries, creating parking structures and more."These two projects reflect about a $52 million investment in the airport completely paid for by both passenger fees and of course just incredible support from our federal partners," said Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia.The new ticketing lobby has 30 common use kiosks where customers can check into any airline."Features of the new 16,700 square foot ticketing lobby include common use ticket counters and self-service kiosks, ample square footage for improved passenger circulation, improved baggage checking and screening and an optimized energy performance, LED lighting, and reduced indoor and outdoor water usage," said Cynthia Guidry, director of the Long Beach airport.You may also notice a new security system when you're going to your terminal.Traditionally, you pick up a bin, put your stuff in and a TSA officer will scan it using 2D technology.TSA has now installed one integrated screening system with an automated screening lane."It provides you a bin that you push forward that moves through the system. Then its connected to a computer tomography scanner, it creates a 3D image of the contents of the passenger's bag," said Lorie Dankers, a spokesperson for TSA.Your bag goes onto an automated screening lane after which automates whether the bag can go back to the passenger or needs to be screened.This screening system is in full use but the new ticket lobby will open to the public May 4.