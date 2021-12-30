Pets & Animals

Tiger shot, killed after attacking worker who entered enclosure at Florida zoo

FLORIDA -- A tiger was shot and killed at a zoo in Florida after attacking a worker who illegally entered its enclosure.

According to the Collier County Sheriff's Office, a member of a third-party cleaning service contracted by the Naples Zoo suffered serious injuries after entering an unauthorized area near a tiger that was inside its enclosure.

They say the cleaning company is responsible for cleaning restrooms and the gift shop, but not the animal enclosures.

According to preliminary information, the man was either petting or feeding the animal.

Authorities say initial reports indicate that the tiger grabbed the worker's arm and pulled it into the enclosure after the man got past a fence barrier and put his arm through the fencing of the enclosure.

Police were called to the zoo just before 6:30 p.m.

The first deputy on the scene tried to get the tiger to let go of the man's arm from its mouth but was forced to shoot the animal.

The worker, in his 20s, was seriously injured and taken to a nearby hospital.

The zoo says the tiger was killed in the shooting.

The 8-year-old Malayan tiger named Eko came to Naples Zoo in December of 2019.
