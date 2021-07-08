Community & Events

Fans of beloved 60-year-old Silver Lake bar, Tiki-Ti, line up hours ahead of post-pandemic reopening

A 60-year-old bar in Silver Lake is reopening after being closed for a year and a half.
SILVER LAKE (KABC) -- Loyal fans of the Tiki-Ti lined up early on Wednesday to wait hours for the reopening of the Silver Lake bar.

Some people traveled all the way from San Diego.

"Got to be first in line. We were worried the line was gonna fill up quick," said customer Treg Derry.

The Tiki-Ti is reopening after being closed for a year and a half.

Owner Michael Buhen is happy to be back behind the bar after celebrating 60 years of the Tiki-Ti in April.

"I'm just glad that we're open. So far, everybody is pretty healthy," said Buhen.

His father, Ray Buhen, opened the Tiki-Ti in 1961. The spot is known for its tropical tiki drinks.

"If you like tropical drinks, you got to come back to the Tiki-Ti because we missed on you guys," said Buhen.
