Red carpet held ahead of TIME100 Gala at New York City's Lincoln Center

NEW YORK CITY -- Some of the most influential people in the world gathered together in Manhattan Thursday night for the TIME100 Gala.

TIME rolled out the red carpet before the gala at Frederick P. Rose Hall, home of jazz at Lincoln Center.

The gala features some of its 100 most influential people of 2024.

Among the people being honored Thursday night was a member of the ABC family, 'Live' host Kelly Ripa, who was there with her husband and co-host Mark Consuelos.

She talked about how she's been so successful in the business for so many years.

You'll have a chance to see the gala too. The TIME100 primetime television special will air on Sunday, May 12 at 10/9c on ABC and the next day on Hulu.

The special will bring viewers inside the gala, hosted by actor Taraji P. Henson. The 18th annual gala will feature performances by Dua Lipa and Fantasia Barrino and the presentation of a TIME Impact Award to Michael J. Fox.

