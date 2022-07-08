las vegas

Feeling hungry? Here's how you can get paid to review Las Vegas casino buffets

It's true! The only requirement is a big appetite.
LAS VEGAS (KABC) -- There's a new job opening in Las Vegas that only requires a big appetite.

The online gambling site Time2play is hiring a buffet taste tester to review four of the city's top buffets at Caesars Palace, Bellagio Hotel & Casino, The Cosmopolitan and Wynn Las Vegas.

The position is only temporary and pays $1,500.

According to the job listing, whoever gets hired will receive a Southwest Airlines voucher and four nights at a Vegas hotel.

They'll also get tickets for two at each of the buffets.

Plus, Time2play says they'll even throw in a pair of Lululemon's soft sweat pants so the taste tester will have some room to breathe.

The deadline to apply is July 31. Learn more about the job posting here.

