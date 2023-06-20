The national tour of Broadway's 'Tina-The Tina Turner Musical' is making its California debut. The show offers a posthumous celebration of the rock music icon, with actors Zurin Villanueva and Naomi Rodgers sharing the physically demanding lead role.

Meet the women who shimmy their way into demanding lead role in 'Tina- The Tina Turner musical'

HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- It's been just about a month since we lost the great Tina Turner. However, her voice, her soul, her strength and her music lives on. Right now at the Pantages Theatre in Hollywood, you can experience Tina's life story... through music... and remember why she will always be "simply the best."

The national tour of Broadway's "Tina-The Tina Turner Musical" is making its California debut. The show offers a posthumous celebration of the rock music icon, and the theatre is just steps away from her Hollywood Walk of Fame star and where she recorded for Capitol Records.

Two actors alternate the physically demanding role of Turner. But Zurin Villanueva and Naomi Rodgers say playing Tina, especially after her death, has a profound meaning for each of them.

"The loss of a woman who has inspired us to be who we want to be, who we need to be," said Rodgers. "She fought for what she wanted, she fought for her life. She fought for the legacy she has left for us to continue to carry."

"It feels like the greatest responsibility now, to pass on the story the way she wanted it to be told," said Villanueva. "So we are up here telling that version. And that must be taken with care and love. I hope we are doing her justice and I believe that we are."

The musical celebrates the way Turner was able to take back her own power... and call her own shots for a career that only got bigger as she got older.

"She comes out with 'What's love got to do with it,' with 'Thunderdome,' she is this courageous brave woman who sings what she wants to sing and screams for the gods," said Rodgers.

And in this show, the stars have no problem if the audience wants to participate.

"No no no... We ask them to sing with us. We are not doing the fourth wall; we are not that kind of musical. This is an interactive space," said Villanueva.

"We're bringing Tina to life," said Rodgers.

The show is playing now at the Pantages and runs through July 9. It will then move to the Segerstrom Center the Arts in Costa Mesa through July 23.