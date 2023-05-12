Following the expiration of Title 42, the focus is now on the well-being of migrants coming across the border. Many Southern California groups are preparing to serve and take care of a majority of them.

End of Title 42 worries migrant families in the US waiting for legal assistance

Following the expiration of Title 42, the focus is now on the well-being of migrants coming across the border. Many Southern California groups are preparing to serve and take care of a majority of them.

The Mojica family has been in the United States since December after migrating from Guerrero, Mexico. They came seeking asylum after a loved one was killed.

Since then, the family of eight has been living with one of their family members, Maribel Mojica.

"When they let me know what happened, that they had killed my nephew, they told me they feared for their lives and they honestly couldn't stay there any longer," she said in Spanish.

Mojica said it's been hard taking care of them.

"We have been looking at who can help us," she added. "We sometimes stop by places that give away food. They are helping us a bit."

The family was allowed in in spite of Title 42, which became law during the pandemic as a way to stop the spread of COVID-19 by immediately removing migrants, including people seeking asylum.

However, after the law expired Thursday night, organizations that help migrants like the Mojica family expect a spike in people needing help.

"We're getting ready for the unexpected," said Juan Jose Gutierrez, executive director for One Stop Immigration Center.

He doesn't expect the Los Angeles area to feel the full impact of Title 42 ending. But, he said those who do make it to the Southland will need legal assistance and in some cases basic needs like food and shelter.

"If people had been able to seek refuge in the states according to the old rules, to the law itself, we would have never seen such dramatic accumulation of individuals at the border," he said.

Gutierrez said the demand for legal services after Title 42's expiration could put a strain on resources, but says it will all depend on what the Biden administration does next.