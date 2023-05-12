Migrant couple recounts their journey as Border Patrol braces in final hours before Title 42 ends

With Title 42 coming to an end, a couple hoping to gain asylum in the U.S. recounted their treacherous journey from Haiti while waiting in a shelter in Tijuana, Mexico.

TIJUANA, Mexico (KABC) -- With the end of the last major Trump-era border restrictions Thursday, the Biden administration will revert to processing all migrants as was done before the pandemic.

Authorities will now rely more heavily on immigration law as defined under Title 8 of the U.S. Code. The law outlines processes for deportation and carries strict penalties, including five- and 10-year bans on reentry for those deported.

It will be a significant departure from the use of Title 42, a section of public health law that allowed for fast-track expulsions during the pandemic and carries no such consequences.

"Starting at midnight, people who arrive at our southern border will be subject to our immigration enforcement authorities under Title Eight of the United States Code," Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said at a White House briefing Thursday afternoon. "Here is what that means. If anyone arrives at our southern border after midnight tonight, they will be presumed ineligible for asylum and subject to steeper consequences for unlawful entry, including a minimum five-year ban on reentry and potential criminal prosecution," he warned.

"The transition to Title Eight processing will be swift and immediate," he said.

The stories and challenges of the migrants who have reached Tijuana, Mexico, are all unique. They come from different countries and continents.

Some of them have been in Tijuana for days, months, even years. Some of them shared their stories with ABC7 this week.

A roughly 15 minute drive from the city, in a more rural part of Tijuana, is where the Embajadores de Jesus -- or Ambassadors of Jesus -- shelter is located.

About 1,600 refugees and asylum seekers from different parts of the world find shelter there as they wait and hope to seek asylum in the United States.

"People have to know we're living a very complicated situation," Denys Omilien told ABC7, speaking in Spanish. He and his wife Laura, both in their 30s, first immigrated to Chile from Haiti because of sociopolitical threats to their safety.

They traveled through one of the most dangerous paths in the world -- a rain forest region called the Darien Gap, between Colombia and Panama. They had to get rid of their clothes and belongings to make it, traveling through many countries by foot and bus.

In Tijuana, they've found ways to secure clothes, food, and shelter for themselves and their toddler.

For a month, they've tried to schedule an appointment to seek asylum in the U.S. through the method immigration officials have required: a new app called CBP One. The app has proven an insurmountable challenge for most. Among those who can access a phone and internet, there are widespread reports of glitches and limited access, and roughly 800 daily appointments across the entire border.

"There are only three supported languages -- Spanish, English and Haitian Creole, which leaves out tens of thousands of other asylum seekers that speak many other different languages, who have no way to access the asylum process," said Nicole Ramos, director of Al Otro Lado, an organization that advocates for border rights.

A few hours after ABC7 spoke with Denys and Laura, they were able to schedule an appointment.

Denys thanked God and smiled, conveying a sense of hope that after a yearslong and perilous journey, that led them to where they were.