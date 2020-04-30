Arts & Entertainment

Tom Hanks helps others with donation after Covid-19 diagnosis

Tom Hanks survived a Covid-19 diagnosis; now he's giving back to others fighting the virus
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Oscar winner Tom Hanks has the reputation as one of Hollywood's true good guys. He's keeping that title in tact... by donating his plasma.

Hanks, and his wife Rita Wilson, were one of the first high profile people to recover from the effects of Covid-19.

He shared two photos via social media of his time as a donor at UCLA. Hanks tweeted: "Here's last week's bag of plasma. Such a bag! After the paperwork, it's as easy as taking a nap."
