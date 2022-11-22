Navy recovers torpedo spotted by boaters floating in ocean off Dana Point

A boater came across a torpedo floating in the ocean off Dana Point.

DANA POINT, Calif. (KABC) -- A scary sight was spotted in the ocean off Dana Point as a boater was out looking for whales Monday.

A device that appeared to be a military torpedo was floating in the water.

The Harbor Patrol, Coast Guard and Navy were alerted and were able to investigate and recover the object.

They determined it was an inert device used for naval training and did not contain any live explosives or propulsion system. Such devices are typically dropped from airplanes or launched from ships as part of training exercises. They are supposed to be recovered during the exercises but sometimes can be missed.