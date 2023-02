Torrance police drone finds suspect on roof after alleged copper theft

Torrance police arrested a man for allegedly trying to strip copper from the rooftop of a business. Police credit their drone for spotting the man after the alleged theft.

TORRANCE, Calif. (KABC) -- Torrance police arrested a man for allegedly trying to strip copper from the rooftop of a local business.

Police credit their drone for spotting the man Sunday morning at a building on Western Avenue.

In the video, you see the man escaping down a hatch before he was captured.

"Our drone officers spotted him as he fled down the hatch. Shortly after, he surrendered without incident," police tweeted.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of commercial burglary.