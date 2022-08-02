Torrance woman sexually assaulted, beaten while taking her dogs on walk; suspect arrested

TORRANCE, Calif. (KABC) -- Torrance police arrested a man suspected of sexually assaulting and brutally beating a woman who was out walking her dogs early Sunday.

The woman was attacked and sexually assaulted by the man about 1 a.m. in the 4300 block of Emerald Street, according to the Torrance Police Department.

Investigators say the woman had just gotten home from work and went out to walk her two dogs.

Torrance police said the woman fought back and was badly injured before the man fled the scene.

Police said the suspect was arrested Monday around 7:30 p.m. His name was not released, and detectives are still processing evidence.

City News Service contributed to this report.