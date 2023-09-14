Blinded by the light? Mystery driver seen flashing bright light at cars in Torrance

One driver said it's happened to him about six times so far.

TORRANCE, Calif. (KABC) -- What would you do if you saw a strange, flashing light coming from a car behind you?

This odd flickering light move has been happening to one driver who commutes to work in Torrance.

The driver, who wished to be identified only as J.T. due to safety concerns, told ABC7 the mystery driver flashes some sort of blinding light at him while he's driving. He said it's happened to him about six times, usually between 6:30 a.m. and 7 a.m., and said it's happened to other drivers, too.

"I was concerned because it could affect someone else if he flashed it in someone's eyes, and it kind of blinds them," said J.T. "It could cause an accident. It could cause other things, too, and it's a little bit kind of traumatic for people, too if you're not sure what this person's intentions are."

J.T. was able to record the driver flashing the light one morning and even captured the car's license plate number. The driver rides around in a silver Hyundai Elantra.

J.T. said at one point, he even pulled up next to the vehicle and was able to get a description of the driver before the man waved and flashed the light in his face.

He has since reported the incident to the Torrance Police Department.

"His, like, MO that I've noticed is he'll drive way below the speed limit so that people will approach him quicker, and it's always southbound on Hawthorne Boulevard. It's always between Carson and Sepulveda," said J.T.

Law enforcement expert Bruce Thomas said this behavior is illegal.

"Shining any type of bright light in somebody's eyes, especially in the early morning hours, can blind them, can distract them, can cause other issues, so there's something going on here that this driver is doing, which is illegal," he said.

Police said there are no other known reports about this mystery driver. They said they are investigating the incident and will contact the driver or the registered vehicle owner.