NASA's interactive map shows best times, places to watch total solar eclipse

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Millions of Americans will get the chance to see a total solar eclipse when the rare event crosses the country next week.

The total solar eclipse is expected on Monday, April 8 - the first one in seven years to pass over the U.S.

So what exactly will you be able to see during Monday's solar eclipse? That's what an interactive NASA map is for.

The interactive lets you type in your city or zip code into a map to see what the eclipse will look like in your neighborhood and what time it will happen. NASA's interactive can be viewed here.

Southern California is not in the best position to see the total eclipse, but people can still get a partial view. For example, the interactive shows Los Angeles residents will be able to see that only the bottom portion of the sun will be covered, and it'll happen around 11 a.m.

In places like Columbus, Ohio - which is in the path of totality - users of the interactive will see that the entire sun will be covered during the event.

In the U.S., the path of totality begins in Texas and will travel through Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine. Small parts of Tennessee and Michigan will also experience the total solar eclipse, according to NASA.

