Toyota advancing hydrogen fuel cells for cars, trucks, and even stationary power

GARDENA, Calif. (KABC) -- For years, Toyota has been at the forefront of hybrid technology. The automaker is also working on a number of vehicles with hydrogen fuel cell technology as an option.

"What I like to tell people is a fuel cell is just an electric vehicle," explained Justin Ward, the general manager of Toyota's new Hydrogen Headquarters in Gardena. "It has an electric motor just like an electric vehicle does. The real difference is how it generates electricity."

In other words, within the vehicle itself by converting hydrogen into onboard power.

Toyota's been developing fuel cells for nearly 30 years, and the company says there's still a lot of potential moving forward. With that, they just dedicated the "H2HQ" as they call it.

"It's really exciting to show how committed we are to this technology, to developing this technology," said Ward during an invite-only tour of the massive facility.

A team of more than 50 people does just about everything from dynamometer power testing, to improving storage tanks, to things like refueling solution development and EPA certification.

All with the goal of making fuel cells - which can be filled up nearly as quickly as a gasoline car - a viable clean energy source.

Not only is Toyota's fuel cell Mirai a big leap in range and performance over its predecessor, but now big rig trucks built by Kenworth are zipping around without a drop of diesel fuel.

The beauty of hydrogen fuel cell technology is that it's scalable. So it can be used in passenger cars, forklifts, medium-duty trucks, and heavy-duty trucks.

Toyota has been hard at work, taking it to wherever power may be needed. Not just power, but clean power. For example, stationary fuel cells that can replace diesel generators in permanent or temporary locations.

To put fuel cell power to work at its own port facility in Long Beach, the auto maker worked with a company called Fuel Cell Energy to build a comprehensive clean fuel generating station.

"We now host the world's first system that utilizes renewable biogas to generate clean energy, clean electricity, hydrogen, and water at the port processing facility," said Fuel Cell Energy, Inc President and CEO Jason Few during a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by Toyota executives, port officials, and other local dignitaries.

Yes, this massive fuel cell, adjacent to where Toyota's vehicles come into the port before heading to dealerships, does it all.

Converting waste gas, provides all the electricity the facility needs to operate, hydrogen for on-site fueling, and even water to wash the some 200,000 vehicles that come through here each year.

Praised by port officials - and even the mayor of Long Beach - it's an element of the strategy for a cleaner port that will benefit surrounding neighborhoods.