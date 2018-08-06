Trabuco Canyon brush fire: Fast-moving blaze burns more than 1,200 acres, prompts evacuations, destroys structure

TRABUCO CANYON, Calif. (KABC) --
A fast-moving brush fire in the Cleveland National Forest prompted the evacuation of a community near Trabuco Canyon on Monday.

The blaze, dubbed the Holy Fire, was first reported around 1:30 p.m. near Holy Jim Canyon and Trabuco Creek roads - across the main divide between Orange and Riverside counties.

The Orange County Fire Authority initially said the blaze burned between 7 and 10 acres, and one structure was lost. Authorities said the fast-moving fire charred more than 1,200 acres by the late afternoon.

Mandatory evacuations were also ordered for the following areas: Holy Jim Canyon, Trabuco Canyon recreational residence tract and the Blue Jay and Falcon campgrounds.

No evacuation centers were immediately established.

Communication towers at the top of a nearby hill were also threatened by the blaze, authorities said. Firefighters also mentioned the tough terrain that was making it difficult even for vehicles to access certain areas.

Two cabins in the Holy Jim Canyon area were destroyed.

The fire was burning through medium fuel in the area and appeared to heading away from Orange County.

The cause of the blaze was not immediately known.

