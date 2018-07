EMBED >More News Videos Dashcam and bodycam videos released by the LAPD show a police chase that preceded a standoff at a Trader Joe's store in Silver Lake on Saturday, July 21, 2018.

Trader Joe's workers around the country are wearing red shirts and ribbons in remembrance of Melyda Corado , the store manager who was killed during a hostage standoff at a store in Silver Lake one week ago.The shooting happened last Saturday. A gunman being pursued by police bailed out of a car and ran into the store . Corado was struck by an officer's bullet during a gun battle, authorities said."I drive by that Trader Joe's almost every day going to work, and it just touches my heart every time I see the wall full of flowers. It was very, very sad to hear the news," said Sunland resident Lusine Madaryan.There's a large memorial of flowers and messages lining the sidewalk outside the Silver Lake grocery store.In Glendale and at other stores, customers moved by Corado's death comforted workers and stopped to leave messages on a "wall of love.""We think of other people as humans. They don't have to be our co-workers, our family members," said Glendale resident Khalida Anwar. "...Any human being, you have to think of them. It could be our sister our mother."The Corado family plans to hold a celebration of her life Sunday at 10 a.m. at Forest Lawn Cemetery in the Hollywood Hills. They said anyone who wishes to attend the gathering is welcome.