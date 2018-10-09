Traffic collision leaves motorcyclist dead in Winnetka

Police and firefighters respond to the scene of a fatal crash at the intersection of Oakdale and Vanowen in Winnetka on Oct. 9, 2018.

By ABC7.com staff
WINNETKA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A motorcyclist was killed in a traffic collision involving one other driver in Winnetka Tuesday night.

Los Angeles police and firefighters responded to the crash between a motorcycle and a sedan at the intersection of Oakdale and Vanowen after reports of the incident came in at approximately 8:15 p.m.

Police said the motorcyclist was underneath the sedan at one point. The driver of the sedan stayed on the scene.

Footage from the scene showed excessive damage to the motorcycle.

Details regarding what led to the crash were not immediately known.

The intersection will be closed for an unknown duration, officials said.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
