TRAFFIC

Driver hospitalized, pickup truck destroyed in Chatsworth vehicle crash

A pickup truck driver was hospitalized Friday night after crashing the vehicle and shearing the vehicle's body in half in Chatsworth. (KABC)

CHATSWORTH, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A pickup truck driver was hospitalized Friday night after crashing the vehicle and shearing the vehicle's body in half in Chatsworth.

Authorities said two cars crashed and it happened around 10 p.m. at Devonshire Street and Topanga Canyon Boulevard.

One man was taken to a nearby hospital in an unknown condition. Authorities believe high speeds may have caused the crash, but are not entirely sure.

One lane on Topanga Canyon Boulevard was shut down.

The investigation is ongoing.
