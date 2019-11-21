101 Freeway WB lanes reopen following deadly crash

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- One person was killed in a crash on the 101 Freeway in Woodland Hills, snarling traffic during the morning rush hour Thursday before lanes reopened.The busy thoroughfare was fully reopened around 9 a.m. after three westbound lanes were blocked for several hours at De Soto Avenue as authorities investigated.AIR7 HD was over the crash around 6 a.m., when traffic was backed up for at least 5 miles toward Encino.Authorities say one car crashed into the center divider before another vehicle collided with it and spun out.Additional information on the deceased was not immediately released.The cause of the crash remains under investigation.