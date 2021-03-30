2 killed, toddler hurt in wrong-way crash on 110 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles; DUI suspected

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10448756" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Los Angeles Police Department has released surveillance video of a hit-and-run crash in which an 11-year-old boy suffered serious injuries in the hopes of finding the driver that fled.

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two people were killed and several others injured, including a 2-year-old child, in a suspected DUI crash early Tuesday morning on the northbound 110 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said.The three-vehicle collision happened shortly before 2 a.m., just south of Ninth Street, when a Lexus SUV that was traveling southbound in a northbound lane slammed head-on into a Toyota Corolla, according to Sgt. Jeff Lane of the California Highway Patrol,The CHP shut down several lanes as officers and firefighter-paramedics responded to the scene.The deceased were identified only as a man and a woman, both 30 years old, who were in the Toyota sedan.The injured included another man and woman, who were hospitalized along with the injured toddler. The conditions of those three individuals were not immediately known.The driver of the SUV was among the survivors, the Highway Patrol said.