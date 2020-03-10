Traffic

12-year-old boy suffers cardiac arrest, dies after being struck by vehicle in South LA

By ABC7.com staff
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A boy suffered cardiac arrest and died after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning at an intersection in South Los Angeles, officials said.

The collision occurred shortly before 7:30 a.m. in the 100 block of East King Boulevard, the Los Angeles Fire Department said in a statement. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Despite bystander CPR and quick LAFD Firefighter/Paramedic action, the child was beyond medical help," the statement said.

He was later identified as 12-year-old Abraham Trejo on a GoFundMe page that was created in his honor. A statement on the fundraising website said Abraham was walking to school at the time of the incident.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department said the driver remained at the crash site and was cooperating with authorities. No citation or arrest was immediately announced.

The LAPD is investigating the cause of the crash.

A previous version of this story cited the LAPD for the boy's age. Authorities earlier said he was 13.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficsouth los angeleslos angeleslos angeles countypedestrian struckpedestrian killedchild killedlos angeles fire departmentpedestrianscrash
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus SoCal updates: New case reported in Los Angeles County
SoCal storm: Semi hydroplanes on 10 Fwy in Colton
Biden, Sanders cancel campaign events amid coronavirus concerns
Man arrested after store clerk killed in Whittier
LAX workers take matters into their own hands amid COVID-19 threat
Live coronavirus updates: Grand Princess cruise ship arrives at Port of Oakland
Baby dies at hospital after possible DUI crash; 2 other children critical
Show More
SOCAL STORM: Heavy rain falling over region Tuesday, Wednesday
US Marine killed in Iraq identified as Simi Valley man
Coronavirus: Here are answers to most common questions
Coronavirus: Disney ramps up sanitation at US theme parks
El Pollo Loco offers free endless tacos at Burbank location
More TOP STORIES News