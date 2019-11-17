2 killed, several others injured in multi-vehicle crash on 10 Freeway in El Monte; all WB lanes closed

WB I-10 at Valley Blvd - All lanes blocked due to multi vehicle traffic fatality. No estimate of opening time. #ElMonte #LAtraffic See updates at https://t.co/cxZ0jVPIRf pic.twitter.com/j8qD2xUGLP — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) November 17, 2019

EL MONTE, Calif. (KABC) -- Two people were killed and several others injured in a multi-vehicle crash Sunday morning on the 10 Freeway in El Monte, authorities said.The deadly pileup occurred about 5:30 a.m. near Valley Boulevard, prompting the shutdown of all westbound lane, according to the California Highway Patrol.The three survivors suffered minor injuries, the CHP said. The deceased were not immediately identified.There was no estimate of when lanes would be reopened.The cause of the crash is under investigation.