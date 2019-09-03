Fiery Pasadena crash: 2 men in their 20s killed, 2 others hospitalized after car slams into tree

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- Four men in their twenties were in a speeding car when it slammed into a tree in Pasadena and erupted in flames, leaving the driver and one of the passengers dead, authorities said.The two surviving passengers were transported to a hospital after the single-car collision, which happened shortly before 11 p.m. in the 500 block of Orange Grove Boulevard, said Lt. Pete Hettema of the Pasadena Police Department.A preliminary investigation indicated the driver lost control of the car while negotiating a curve, the lieutenant said.The names of the deceased were not immediate disclosed.