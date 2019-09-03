Fiery Pasadena crash: 2 men in their 20s killed, 2 others hospitalized after car slams into tree

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- Four men in their twenties were in a speeding car when it slammed into a tree in Pasadena and erupted in flames, leaving the driver and one of the passengers dead, authorities said.
The two surviving passengers were transported to a hospital after the single-car collision, which happened shortly before 11 p.m. in the 500 block of Orange Grove Boulevard, said Lt. Pete Hettema of the Pasadena Police Department.
A preliminary investigation indicated the driver lost control of the car while negotiating a curve, the lieutenant said.
The names of the deceased were not immediate disclosed.
