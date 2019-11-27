Traffic

New 2-way bike lanes added in Downtown Los Angeles make for safer rides, walks

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Another stretch of downtown Los Angeles has become a safer corridor for bicyclists.

City Councilman Jose Huizar, along with city leaders and Department of Transportation officials, unveiled the area's second two-way bike lane Tuesday morning. The newly painted and protected bike lanes complete a loop with Spring Street that was installed in April.

"Cars, they don't pay attention, they speed up to go past you...just to stop at the next light," said bicyclist Julie Cash.

The two-way bike lanes are part of the larger $2.3 million Main and Spring Forward project, which is meant to make downtown streets safer, not only for bicyclists, but pedestrians as well.

"I love it, not just as a bicyclist, as a pedestrian, too. I feel like it gets people on the streets...to meet each other, meet their neighbors, meet their friends. It's a fun way to get around," said Downtown L.A. resident Neel Sodha.
