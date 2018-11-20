LOS ANGELES (KABC) --The 11-day Thanksgiving holiday travel period is already underway, with more than 2.5 million travelers expected to go through Los Angeles International Airport.
The travel period kicked off last Friday and runs through next Monday. According to airport officials, the busiest travel days will be Monday, with more than 251,000 passengers, and Sunday, with nearly 249,000 travelers.
Airport officials say they also expect nearly 1.3 million vehicles on airport roadways, so you will need your patience and give yourself extra time to get to the terminals.
LAX officials will once again deploy their popular Pets Unstressing Passengers (PUP) program to help frustrated travelers relax, as well as volunteer information professionals to help direct passengers.
Officials are urging travelers to use shared-ride public transportation to get here, and a good source for insider traffic tips is flylax.com.