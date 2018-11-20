TRAFFIC

Thanksgiving traffic: 2.5 million travelers to pass through LAX

EMBED </>More Videos

The 11-day Thanksgiving holiday travel period is already underway, with more than 2.5 million travelers expected to go through Los Angeles International Airport.

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The 11-day Thanksgiving holiday travel period is already underway, with more than 2.5 million travelers expected to go through Los Angeles International Airport.

The travel period kicked off last Friday and runs through next Monday. According to airport officials, the busiest travel days will be Monday, with more than 251,000 passengers, and Sunday, with nearly 249,000 travelers.

Airport officials say they also expect nearly 1.3 million vehicles on airport roadways, so you will need your patience and give yourself extra time to get to the terminals.

LAX officials will once again deploy their popular Pets Unstressing Passengers (PUP) program to help frustrated travelers relax, as well as volunteer information professionals to help direct passengers.

Officials are urging travelers to use shared-ride public transportation to get here, and a good source for insider traffic tips is flylax.com.
Related Topics:
traffictravelholidaythanksgivinglos angeles international airportLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Crash victim ejected following crash on 605 Fwy
Overturned tanker prompts closure of SB 710 Fwy in East LA
Drivers say Woolsey Fire impacting San Fernando Valley traffic
Man sits on edge of wall along 134 Fwy in Glendale
Crews rescue driver trapped in cramped van in Sherman Oaks
More Traffic
Top Stories
CDC: Do not eat romaine lettuce
Procession to be held for Gardena officer killed in crash
Principal in court after being charged in fatal suspected DUI crash
Man to file lawsuit against Santa Monica over employee sex-crime accusations
Baby surprise: San Diego Zoo ape on birth control has child
Thanksgiving tips: How to bake the perfect pie
California wildfires to blame for haze over Philadelphia
5 injured in Long Beach electrical vault explosion
Show More
Residents affected by Woolsey Fire prepare for rain
LIST: Sandbag distribution centers in LA, Ventura counties
Man camps out for days in front of Burbank Best Buy
Dead whale had 115 plastic cups, 2 flip-flops in its stomach
Man accused of stealing women's clothes from evacuated Thousand Oaks home
More News