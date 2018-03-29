A woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI after three people died and another was hospitalized early Thursday morning in a fiery crash in Huntington Beach, police said.Bani Duarte, 27, of San Clemente was arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and DUI causing injury, according to Huntington Beach police. She was transported to the Huntington Beach jail where she was booked.The two-car collision happened shortly after 1 a.m. at Pacific Coast Highway and Magnolia Street. Investigators believe a white Hyundai Sonata was traveling northbound on PCH when it struck a red Toyota that was stopped at a red light.Police believe the red Toyota was at a full stop at the red light when it was struck from behind by the Hyundai Sonata. Investigators said there was no evidence to indicate that the Hyundai ever attempted to stop.Responding firefighters extinguished the blaze after the Toyota erupted in flames.Three people were pronounced dead at the scene and another was transported to a trauma center in unknown condition, authorities said. Police said the three bodies were burned beyond recognition, and it would likely take some time for them to be identified.Police believe the three who died were from the Las Vegas area.PCH was closed between Newland and Brookhurst streets for several hours. It reopened around 8 a.m.If you have information about this collision, you are asked to contact Huntington Beach Police Accident Investigator Joshua Page at 714-536-5670.