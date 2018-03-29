TRAFFIC

3 killed, DUI suspect arrested after fiery crash in Huntington Beach

EMBED </>More Videos

Bani Duarte, 27, of San Clemente was arrested for vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and DUI causing injury, according to Huntington Beach police.

By , Chelsea Edwards and ABC7.com staff
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
A woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI after three people died and another was hospitalized early Thursday morning in a fiery crash in Huntington Beach, police said.

Bani Duarte, 27, of San Clemente was arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and DUI causing injury, according to Huntington Beach police. She was transported to the Huntington Beach jail where she was booked.

The two-car collision happened shortly after 1 a.m. at Pacific Coast Highway and Magnolia Street. Investigators believe a white Hyundai Sonata was traveling northbound on PCH when it struck a red Toyota that was stopped at a red light.

Police believe the red Toyota was at a full stop at the red light when it was struck from behind by the Hyundai Sonata. Investigators said there was no evidence to indicate that the Hyundai ever attempted to stop.

Responding firefighters extinguished the blaze after the Toyota erupted in flames.

Three people were pronounced dead at the scene and another was transported to a trauma center in unknown condition, authorities said. Police said the three bodies were burned beyond recognition, and it would likely take some time for them to be identified.

Police believe the three who died were from the Las Vegas area.

PCH was closed between Newland and Brookhurst streets for several hours. It reopened around 8 a.m.

If you have information about this collision, you are asked to contact Huntington Beach Police Accident Investigator Joshua Page at 714-536-5670.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficdui crashDUIfirecrashperson killedmanslaughterHuntington BeachOrange County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Stranded travelers ditch cars on 105 Fwy, climb fence to reach LAX
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
Pasadena to consider using rental scooters
CHP officer tickets slow driver in fast lane
More Traffic
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Show More
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News