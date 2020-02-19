Traffic

4 girls hospitalized after school bus slams into power pole in Elysian Park, topples electrical wires

ELYSIAN PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- Four student passengers were transported to a hospital after a school bus struck a power pole Wednesday morning in Elysian Park, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

The collision was reported shortly before 7:30 a.m. in the 500 block of West Solano Avenue, toppling multiple electrical wires, the LAFD said in a statement.

"Everyone is out of the vehicle and clear of the hazard," the news release said.

At least nine children were assessed by firefighter-paramedics at the scene, and four girls were hospitalized in fair condition, according to officials. The girls were about 12 years old.

The cause of the crash was unknown.
