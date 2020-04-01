Traffic

5 Freeway partially reopened in the Grapevine after tanker truck crash results in hazmat spill

By ABC7.com staff
GRAPEVINE, Calif. (KABC) -- A crash involving a tanker truck and a semitrailer truck on Wednesday morning resulted in a hazmat spill and the hourslong closure of the 5 Freeway in the Grapevine, authorities said.

The California Highway Patrol's Fort Tejon station announced the closure at Lebec Road shortly after 8 a.m. No major injuries were reported.

According to Caltrans, the collision spilled chloride in the northbound lanes.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Highway 138's westbound connector to the northbound 5 was closed amid the cleanup operation, Caltrans said.

All southbound lanes were reopened on the 5 before noon, and two northbound lanes were reopened shortly before 1:30 p.m., the CHP said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffickern countylos angeles countycaltranschpsemi crashi 5california highway patrolfreewaycrash
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CA schools closed through end of school year, Newsom says
COVID-19 update: LA County cases total rises to 3, 518
Trump says 'life and death' at stake in following guidelines
Surgeon general: California's efforts helped flatten the curve
Here's what SoCal residents need to know about rent amid COVID-19 outbreak
SoCal aerospace company creating ventilators amid COVID-19 crisis
Costco limits number of customers allowed in stores
Show More
Coronavirus news update: Wednesday, April 1
First COVID-19 case on Skid Row in downtown LA confirmed
Dodger games to be broadcast on DirecTV, ending blackout
COVID-19 stimulus Q&A: When will we be paid and how much?
Ralphs parent company shows workers appreciation with 'hero bonus'
More TOP STORIES News