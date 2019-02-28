Crashes on 5 Freeway prompt closures in Newhall Pass and Pacoima amid wet conditions

Updated 4 minutes ago

SIGALERT CANCELLED: N/B I-5 TRANSITION TO W/B I-118, ALL LANES OPEN — CHP PIO - LA County (@CHPsouthern) February 28, 2019

PACOIMA, Calif. (KABC) -- Two semi-trucks crashed in separate incidents Thursday morning on the rain-soaked 5 Freeway, prompting closures in the Newhall Pass and Pacoima.A semitrailer crashed into a center divider in the Newhall Pass, resulting in the shutdown of all lanes in both directions on the heavily trafficked interstate.The single-vehicle collision happened about 1:14 a.m. on the southbound side of the freeway just south of Highway 14, said Officer James Tome of the California Highway Patrol.The front end of the truck ended up perched on top of the median while the trailer blocked several lanes. The driver, who suffered minor injuries, was able to exit the vehicle unassisted.The official cause of the incident, which occurred amid light rain in the area, was under investigation.It was unclear when the freeway would be reopened.In Pacoima, a big rig jackknifed on the transition road from the northbound 5 to the westbound 118 Freeway. Whether anyone was injured was unknown.The connector is expected to remain closed until at least 7 a.m., the CHP said.