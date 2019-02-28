Traffic

Crashes on 5 Freeway prompt closures in Newhall Pass and Pacoima amid wet conditions

EMBED <>More Videos

Two semi-trucks crashed in separate incidents on the rain-soaked 5 Freeway, prompting closures in the Newhall Pass and Pacoima.

By ABC7.com staff
Updated 4 minutes ago
PACOIMA, Calif. (KABC) -- Two semi-trucks crashed in separate incidents Thursday morning on the rain-soaked 5 Freeway, prompting closures in the Newhall Pass and Pacoima.

A semitrailer crashed into a center divider in the Newhall Pass, resulting in the shutdown of all lanes in both directions on the heavily trafficked interstate.

The single-vehicle collision happened about 1:14 a.m. on the southbound side of the freeway just south of Highway 14, said Officer James Tome of the California Highway Patrol.

The front end of the truck ended up perched on top of the median while the trailer blocked several lanes. The driver, who suffered minor injuries, was able to exit the vehicle unassisted.

The official cause of the incident, which occurred amid light rain in the area, was under investigation.

It was unclear when the freeway would be reopened.

In Pacoima, a big rig jackknifed on the transition road from the northbound 5 to the westbound 118 Freeway. Whether anyone was injured was unknown.

The connector is expected to remain closed until at least 7 a.m., the CHP said.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
trafficnewhalllos angeles countychpsemi crashi 5california highway patrolfreeway
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Morning rain will give way to partly sunny conditions Thursday
Updated 2 hours ago
Trump, Kim do not reach agreement at Vietnam summit
Main track at Santa Anita Park reopens following horse deaths
ABC7 reflects on 50 years of Eyewitness News
Upland PD identifies 7-month-old allegedly killed by her mom
Students are getting drunk off vanilla extract, Atlanta school warns
Updated an hour ago
CA bill would 'publicly shame' parents who owe thousands in child support
Show More
LAPD impersonator sought in Chinatown
Culver City baby: Infant's parents charged in connection with his death
California has 16 percent chance of volcanic eruption
VIDEO: 3-year-old girl thrown across room by day care worker
Marine returns home, surprises two young sons in OC
More TOP STORIES News