'60 Swarm' to cause weekend headaches for IE drivers as Caltrans performs paving, bridge work

Reminder: SR-60 SWARM is coming! Pavement rehabilitation begins Monday, June 22nd with nighttime lane closures. For more information call the "60 Swarm" Hotline @ 1-833-60Swarm or 1-833-607-9276. Please slow down in construction zones and remember to stay "Work Zone Alert". pic.twitter.com/15Z8WFBNnF — Caltrans District 8 (@Caltrans8) July 22, 2019

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- Work begins Monday on what's being called the "60 Swarm" between Riverside and Chino, leading to weekend shutdowns of the 60 Freeway and big delays in Inland Empire traffic.Caltrans is performing two separate projects on sections of the 60, leading to the weekend shutdowns.The agency will begin a paving project to repair deteriorated roadway from Euclid Avenue in Ontario to the 60/91/215 junction in Riverside. Then in the fall, Caltrans will begin replace several bridge overpasses.Caltrans says the first partial shutdown will start Friday night and will continue every weekend until Sept. 9.Crews will close the 60 eastbound between the 15 in Ontario and the 60/91/215 interchange in Riverside.There will also be closures on the 60 westbound starting in September.Caltrans recommends drivers use the 10, the 91 or surface streets as alternate routes.A hotline on the 60 Swarm has been established at (833)-60Swarm or (833)607-9276.