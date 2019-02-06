TRAFFIC

Baldwin Park crash: All lanes reopened on 605 Freeway after multi-vehicle pileup

A violent multi-vehicle crash prompted the closure of the 605 Freeway in both directions Baldwin Park. Southbound lanes were later reopened. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
BALDWIN PARK, Calif. (KABC) --
A violent multi-vehicle crash Wednesday morning prompted the closure of the 605 Freeway in both directions in Baldwin Park.

At least four wrecked vehicles, one of which overturned, were seen at the location of the 5:30 a.m. pileup just south of the 10 Freeway.

It was not immediately clear how many people were injured in the collision.

The California Highway Patrol reopened the northbound lanes around 6 a.m., and traffic resumed on the southbound side about an hour later.

