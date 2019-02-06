SIGALERT CANCELLED: I-605 JUST SOUTH OF I-10, ALL LANES OPEN — CHP PIO - LA County (@CHPsouthern) February 6, 2019

A violent multi-vehicle crash Wednesday morning prompted the closure of the 605 Freeway in both directions in Baldwin Park.At least four wrecked vehicles, one of which overturned, were seen at the location of the 5:30 a.m. pileup just south of the 10 Freeway.It was not immediately clear how many people were injured in the collision.The California Highway Patrol reopened the northbound lanes around 6 a.m., and traffic resumed on the southbound side about an hour later.