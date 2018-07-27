Bird scooters launched in Culver City

Culver City has become the latest Southern California community to introduce shareable electric scooters.The scooter company Bird began a six-month trial in the city on Friday by implementing a soft launch aimed at improving mobility and decreasing carbon emissions."These dynamic collaborations with innovative companies and new technologies will support and enhance our vital public transit system and help meet the transportation demands of our community," Culver City Mayor Thomas Small said.Small is scheduled to discuss the city's transportation goals during a community event at the city's transportation facility at 4343 Duquesne Ave. on Monday, July 30.The public will be allowed to test the scooters and learn their usage rules at the event.Bird representatives will provide free helmets to the first 100 people in attendance.