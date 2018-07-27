TRAFFIC

Bird scooters launched in Culver City

By ABC7.com staff
CULVER CITY, Calif. (KABC) --
Culver City has become the latest Southern California community to introduce shareable electric scooters.

The scooter company Bird began a six-month trial in the city on Friday by implementing a soft launch aimed at improving mobility and decreasing carbon emissions.

RELATED: Santa Monica increases enforcement on motorized scooters as Beverly Hills bans them

"These dynamic collaborations with innovative companies and new technologies will support and enhance our vital public transit system and help meet the transportation demands of our community," Culver City Mayor Thomas Small said.

Small is scheduled to discuss the city's transportation goals during a community event at the city's transportation facility at 4343 Duquesne Ave. on Monday, July 30.

The public will be allowed to test the scooters and learn their usage rules at the event.

Bird representatives will provide free helmets to the first 100 people in attendance.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traffictransportationmass transitrideshareLos Angeles CountyCulver City
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Santa Monica increases enforcement on motorized scooters
TRAFFIC
LA Metro's Gold Line to get upgraded concrete barriers
Santa Monica increases enforcement on motorized scooters
Inglewood exploring feasibility of elevated transit system
Overturned cement truck snarls SB 110 traffic in Carson
More Traffic
Top Stories
LAPD officer wounded in shooting in North Hills
VIDEO: Footage of NYC murder suspect's arrest in NoHo
Cranston Fire in Idyllwild area grows to 12,300 acres
Disneyland collector opens Sherman Oaks exhibit before auction
'Far From the Tree' takes deep look at challenges families face
184 pounds of narcotics seized from SoCal streets
New depression treatment sends electrical pulses to brain
Firefighters nap in Redding yard after saving house
Show More
VIDEO: Shirtless man seen robbing Yucaipa residence
NYC murder suspect refuses to appear in LA court
South Bay schools to receive new air conditioning
Korean boy band opens pop-up shop in Hollywood
Costa Mesa veteran receives free new roof
More News